This award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the campus community, including (but not limited to) contributions to academics, student life, community service, and leadership. Nominees for this award display a commitment to putting others before themselves and a focus on the bigger picture to improve the quality of life for members of the Texas Tech and/or Lubbock communities.

Nominations are due by March 8th, 2019 by 11:59pm.

For more information and to submit a nomination go to:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/raiderswhorock/nomination.php