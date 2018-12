Scholarships Available for Maymester in Spain (Creative Writing!)

This class travels to Seville, making journeys also to Madrid, Toledo, Segovia, Cadiz, Granada, and Cordoba.

Info here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/facultyled/English-seville.php Posted:

12/12/2018



Originator:

John Poch



Email:

john.poch@ttu.edu



Department:

English





