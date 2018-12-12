MailTech will be open Thursday, December 27th and Monday, December 31st for departmental mail pick up - between the hours of 9:30 am and 11:00 am only. If you plan on picking up your departmental mail on these days, please email MailTech at mailtech@ttu.edu with your mailstop number, your name, and which days you will be picking up the mail. Regular mail service will resume on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.