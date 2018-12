TTU Fitness and Wellness is hiring personal trainers and CrossFit coaches for spring 2019.



For Personal Training: Nationally Accredited Personal Training Certification and a minimum 6 months experience highly encouraged.



For CrossFit Coaches: CF L1 and a minimum of 6 months experience is highly encouraged





Please apply on the TTU Recreational Sports Website: www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/facilities/employment.php



Posted:

12/12/2018



Originator:

Johanna Valencia



Email:

johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





Categories

Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities