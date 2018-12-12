"Race, Racism and Public Spaces" is a four-part series of events taking place spring 2019. The purpose of this series is to discuss race and racism, address issues of racism and discrimination in public spaces, and generate action steps that students, faculty, staff, and administrators can take to curtail racist and/or discriminatory incidents. Given that racism-- whether conscious or unconscious-- is a systemic issue in American society, racist incidents occur in society's public spaces, including its university's. To assist the Texas Tech University community with engaging in and learning from difficult discourse on racism, discrimination, and pathways to inclusion, the following events will be held:



Part 1: "White Fragility: A book discussion" (a privilege walk activity will also be conducted) Date: February 6, 2019 Time: 11 AM- 12:30 PM Location: College of Education Room #253* Part 2: "Critical Race Theory: Giving Voice to the Silenced" feat. Dr. Laurence Parker (University of Utah & the 2013 Derrick Bell Legacy Award Recipient by the Critical Race Studies in Education Association) Date: March 6, 2019 Time: 11 AM- 12:30 PM Location: College of Education Room #253* Part 3: "#WordsMatter: Addressing Discriminatory Subtext" Date: April 17, 2019 Time: 6 PM - 8 PM Location: TBA

Part 4: "Race Relations at Texas Tech University" (A panel discussion) Date: May 1, 2019 Time: 6 PM- 8 PM Location: TBA *ALL Locations are subject to change Refreshments provided at February and April events; Receptions to follow March and May events REGISTER NOW!

