The Texas Tech University askIT team will perform an askIT upgrade, beginning December 16th at 8:30 PM and ending December 17th at 1:30 AM. askIT is the TTU IT Division’s self-help resource for information technology assistance. These upgrades are necessary so that we may continue to provide the most stable and robust system to our customers. askIT will be unavailable during this process. Note that the interface has been refreshed to improve functionality.

We appreciate your patience and apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause. Please contact IT Help Central at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu or 806-742-4357 (HELP) if you experience any issues with askIT outside of this maintenance window.