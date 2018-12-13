The TTU IT Division will perform maintenance on our virtualized SPSS service on Friday, December 14th, from 3:00am to 7:00am. During this time the TTU community will not be able to access SPSS through Citrix or in most lab environments. Please note, for those faculty and staff that have SPSS installed on desktops and laptops, your software will not be impacted.



If you would like more information about SPSS or if you experience any issues with SPSS outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.