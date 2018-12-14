|
The TTU ID Office will be conducting maintenance on the RaiderCard system, on Tuesday, December 18th, starting at 8:00pm, and they expect to complete by 10:00pm. During this time, RaiderCard functionality will not be available on all WEPA print service kiosks. Please note that other forms of payment will still be available on the WEPA kiosks, and the WEPA printing services will be available during this time.
Should you experience any issues with WEPA print services outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
12/14/2018
Originator:
Technology Support Facilities
Email:
itts.facilities@ttu.edu
Department:
Technology Support
