USH will be hosting a retirement party for Dale in the Housing Services Break Room (3301 Physical Plant Dr).

The retirement party will be on December 21st at 10:00 am. Feel free to stop by, congratulate Dale, and enjoy light refreshments.





Congrats again Dale! Posted:

12/19/2018



Originator:

Cheyenne Jackson



Email:

Cheyenne.Jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 12/21/2018



Location:

Housing Services Break Room



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental