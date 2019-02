President's come and network with your peers and fellow student organization presidents. This is a great time to come and get all your questions about leading an organization answered. Snacks will be provided. This will not be a come and go event, the event will start promptly at 5pm. Please click HERE to RSVP on TechConnect.

If you have a question regarding this event please email us at studentorgs@ttu.edu or call our office at (806) 742-5433