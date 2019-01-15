TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Raider Welcome: Trivia Night at the Library tonight!

Ready to get your quiz on? Flex your trivia knowledge muscles while you have fun and meet new people. This event is part of Winter Raider Welcome. All new and returning TTU students are invited!

The five rounds for this trivia night are Marvel Cinematic Universe, Music, Presidents and First Ladies, Current Events and, as always, Texas Tech. There’s something for everyone, so come ready for fun!

We’ll have snacks for everyone and *prizes* for the winning teams. If you enjoy a little friendly competition, you won’t want to miss this trivia night! Grab your team, or join forces when you arrive. No registration necessary.

#RaiderWelcome #LibraryTriviaNight #GoLibrary”
Posted:
1/15/2019

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 1/15/2019

Location:
University Library Croslin Room (east entrance)

Categories