SEEKING CROSSFIT COACHES
Crossfit Texas Tech is seeking to hire Crossfit coaches for Spring 2019. 

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
  • Applicants must be passionate, self-motivated with a strong work ethic, versatile decision making skills, and professional communication skills. 
  • At least 6 months of Crossfit experience.
  • Currently posses a CF-L1 or have the ability to obtain one within 6 months. 
  • Must be TTU Student. 
For more questions and concerns go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/fitwell/crossfit.php or email johanna.valencia@ttu.edu. 
Posted:
12/24/2018

Originator:
Joshua Geesling

Email:
joshua.geesling@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


