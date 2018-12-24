Crossfit Texas Tech is seeking to hire Crossfit coaches for Spring 2019.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: Applicants must be passionate, self-motivated with a strong work ethic, versatile decision making skills, and professional communication skills.

At least 6 months of Crossfit experience.

Currently posses a CF-L1 or have the ability to obtain one within 6 months.

Must be TTU Student. For more questions and concerns go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/fitwell/crossfit.php or email johanna.valencia@ttu.edu. Posted:

Joshua Geesling



joshua.geesling@ttu.edu



