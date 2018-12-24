Crossfit Texas Tech is seeking to hire Crossfit coaches for Spring 2019.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Applicants must be passionate, self-motivated with a strong work ethic, versatile decision making skills, and professional communication skills.
- At least 6 months of Crossfit experience.
- Currently posses a CF-L1 or have the ability to obtain one within 6 months.
- Must be TTU Student.
For more questions and concerns go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/fitwell/crossfit.php or email johanna.valencia@ttu.edu.