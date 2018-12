TTU Library is moving to a new system for Group Study Room Reservations. The existing system is being retired and will be replaced by LibCal using the Spaces feature. All current reservations have been moved to the new system, which will be live on Jan. 4, 2019.

If you have any questions or need help making a reservation, please contact 806.742.2265, libraries.circulation@ttu.edu, or request assistance at the East Service Desk in the TTU Main Library.