The TTU Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures is proposing month-long classes (twice per week meetings) to improve English communication skills in reading, writing, listening and speaking to members of the Lubbock community. For the successful completion of each class, earn a certificate of completion and and 1.0 continuing education unit (CEU). For class details and proposed dates, and to complete the interest form go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/englishevenings.php.

1/4/2019



Carla Burrus



carla.burrus@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





Academic

Departmental

