3 Keys to Determine 2019-2020 Financial Aid Eligibility
  1. University Scholarship Application:  The current student application closes on February 1st. Students will not be able to apply after the deadline.
  2. FAFSA: Although students can still apply after the state’s January 15th priority date, we encourage students to apply as soon as possible as funds are limited after the priority date.
  3. 2019-20 Expected Enrollment:  This is part of a complete financial aid file, and aid cannot be determined until we know a student’s enrollment plans.
If you need assistance, please contact us at finaid.advisor@ttu.edu or (806)742-3681
Posted:
1/11/2019

Originator:
Landry Allen

Email:
Landry.Allen@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Financial Aid


