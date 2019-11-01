University Scholarship Application : The current student application closes on February 1st. Students will not be able to apply after the deadline. FAFSA: Although students can still apply after the state’s January 15th priority date, we encourage students to apply as soon as possible as funds are limited after the priority date. 2019-20 Expected Enrollment : This is part of a complete financial aid file, and aid cannot be determined until we know a student’s enrollment plans. If you need assistance, please contact us at finaid.advisor@ttu.edu or (806)742-3681 If you need assistance, please contact us at finaid.advisor@ttu.edu or (806)742-3681 Posted:

1/11/2019



Originator:

Landry Allen



Email:

Landry.Allen@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid





Categories

Academic

Departmental

