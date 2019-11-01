|
If you need assistance, please contact us at finaid.advisor@ttu.edu or (806)742-3681
- University Scholarship Application: The current student application closes on February 1st. Students will not be able to apply after the deadline.
- FAFSA: Although students can still apply after the state’s January 15th priority date, we encourage students to apply as soon as possible as funds are limited after the priority date.
- 2019-20 Expected Enrollment: This is part of a complete financial aid file, and aid cannot be determined until we know a student’s enrollment plans.
|Posted:
1/11/2019
Originator:
Landry Allen
Email:
Landry.Allen@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Financial Aid
