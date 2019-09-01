th. Although continuing students can still apply after January 15th, funds are limited after the priority date. Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA) is for non-US Citizens who are Texas Residents. The TASFA is needed to determine financial aid eligibility for the 2019-2020 academic year. The application is found at collegeforalltexans.com and should be turned into the TTU Financial Aid Office or finaid.advisor@ttu.edu . The state’s priority date is January 15. Although continuing students can still apply after January 15, funds are limited after the priority date. Posted:

1/9/2019



Originator:

Landry Allen



Email:

Landry.Allen@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid





Categories

Academic

Departmental

