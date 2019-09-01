|
Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA) is for non-US Citizens who are Texas Residents. The TASFA is needed to determine financial aid eligibility for the 2019-2020 academic year. The application is found at collegeforalltexans.com and should be turned into the TTU Financial Aid Office or finaid.advisor@ttu.edu. The state’s priority date is January 15th. Although continuing students can still apply after January 15th, funds are limited after the priority date.
1/9/2019
Landry Allen
Landry.Allen@ttu.edu
Student Financial Aid
