TASFA Students: Financial Aid for 2019/2020
Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA) is for non-US Citizens who are Texas Residents. The TASFA is needed to determine financial aid eligibility for the 2019-2020 academic year.  The application is found at collegeforalltexans.com and should be turned into the TTU Financial Aid Office or finaid.advisor@ttu.edu.  The state’s priority date is January 15th.  Although continuing students can still apply after January 15th, funds are limited after the priority date.
1/9/2019

Landry Allen

Landry.Allen@ttu.edu

Student Financial Aid


