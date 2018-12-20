|
Tonight, between the hours of 12:00 AM and 1:00 AM CST, TOSM will perform scheduled emergency maintenance on the production Raiderlink system. Due to the nature of the maintenance, Raiderlink will be unavailable during this period.
Should you experience any issues with Raiderlink outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
12/20/2018
Originator:
IT Help Central
Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
Department:
ITHC
