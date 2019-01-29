Want to learn more about opera? You don’t even need to go to New York City, San Francisco or Houston — you can enjoy one in a movie theater closer to home. One of the best known and favorite operas is “Carmen” by Georges Bizet. In the class, we will learn more about the composer, how opera works, why it is so much fun, and review the plot and production in preparation for seeing it “Live at the Met.” · Tuesday, January 29, and February 6, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m. and 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

· Fee: $35 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218; CineMark Movies 16

· Instructor: James Klein, Ph.D.

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 1/29/2019



Location:

Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218; CineMark Movies 16



