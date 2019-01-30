This is your chance to find out more about the men and women in stripes, what they do, and how they prepare to do it. You will be able to listen to an active official who can give you an insight that you have never had before. You will be able to ask questions and find out just what those guys are thinking about while you are watching the game at home. · Wednesday, January 30, 2019

· 5:30-7:00 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

· Instructor: Chris Snead

www.olli.ttu.edu If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit Posted:

