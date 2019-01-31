In terms of walking for health, all too much attention is placed on the number of steps a person should take each day; however, a step is much more than a count in a pedometer. In this class, we will discuss other ways to think about walking to benefit cardiovascular and metabolic health. The discussion will be supported by illustrations from scientific research on walking. The information presented is expected to change how you view and use walking as an activity to improve health during daily life. · Thursday, January 31, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

· Instructor: Joaquin U. Gonzales, Ph.D. www.olli.ttu.edu If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit Posted:

1/17/2019



Originator:

Tina Crowson



Email:

tina.crowson@ttu.edu



Department:

Operations



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 1/31/2019



Location:

Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

