OLLI Presents “It’s More than Just Steps" January 31 at 2:00 p.m.

In terms of walking for health, all too much attention is placed on the number of steps a person should take each day; however, a step is much more than a count in a pedometer. In this class, we will discuss other ways to think about walking to benefit cardiovascular and metabolic health. The discussion will be supported by illustrations from scientific research on walking. The information presented is expected to change how you view and use walking as an activity to improve health during daily life.

  • ·         Thursday, January 31, 2019
  • ·         2:00-3:30 p.m.
  • ·         Fee: $15 for OLLI members
  • ·         Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218
  • ·         Instructor: Joaquin U. Gonzales, Ph.D.
If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 1/31/2019

Location:
Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

