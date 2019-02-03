Once you have an idea and you are ready to understand how your idea can make money, Hub Camp is the next step. A clear road map is necessary if you are going to launch your startup. Hub Camp is designed for the entrepreneur to understand the NSF I-Corps business canvas model and how to begin creating a business plan. Business canvas model and business plan templates are provided. Hub Camp will also help prepare you to apply for the iLaunch Competition.



Hub Camp is free and open to the public. Register today!