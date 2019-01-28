As a volunteer you can sign up for a shift that works with your schedule. Duties may include, assisting with set up, judging, interacting with younger students and clean up. The competition will be held at the Student Union Building. All volunteers will also need to attend an orientation.

Register Via : https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/step/1?Guid=ccb3cf40-bae6-49cb-8b8e-9db67a74f1f3

For more information about TAME visit their website at https://www.tame.org/

If you have any additional questions feel free to contact Demetri Board at demetri.board@ttu.edu or Ariana Hernandez at ariana.hernandez@ttu.edu