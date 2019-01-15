TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
FREE MCAT Strategy Session - January 15th, 5:00-9:00 PM!
Pre-Professional Health Careers is excited to partner once again with Altius MCAT Prep to host a Spring 2019 MCAT Night, including a free MCAT Strategy Session!

This event will feature practice MCAT passages with an Altius MCAT Prep tutor there to help attendees understand the strategy behind the passages and questions.

This event will also include:

--A Sample Altius MCAT Prep Class,
--Chick-Fil-A sandwiches provided for everyone in attendance,
--and Altius will award a Half-Tuition MCAT Scholarship to every student who attends the event.

When: Tuesday, January 15th, 2019, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Holden Hall room 104

Space is limited to the first100 who sign up, so be sure to act quickly! RSVP at http://altiusmcat.com/RSVP

You can find out more about Altius MCAT Prep here: https://altiustestprep.com/

Please direct any questions about this event to the following Altius representatives:

Contact info:

Altius Test Prep
Ph. # 435-671-5783
Info@AltiusTestPrep.com
Posted:
1/4/2019

Originator:
Ryan Scheckel

Email:
ryan.scheckel@ttu.edu

Department:
Pre Professional Health Care

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 1/15/2019

Location:
Holden Hall room 104

Categories