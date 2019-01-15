Pre-Professional Health Careers is excited to partner once again with Altius MCAT Prep to host a Spring 2019 MCAT Night, including a free MCAT Strategy Session!



This event will feature practice MCAT passages with an Altius MCAT Prep tutor there to help attendees understand the strategy behind the passages and questions.



This event will also include:



--A Sample Altius MCAT Prep Class,

--Chick-Fil-A sandwiches provided for everyone in attendance,

--and Altius will award a Half-Tuition MCAT Scholarship to every student who attends the event.



When: Tuesday, January 15th, 2019, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Holden Hall room 104



Space is limited to the first100 who sign up, so be sure to act quickly! RSVP at http://altiusmcat.com/RSVP



You can find out more about Altius MCAT Prep here: https://altiustestprep.com/



Please direct any questions about this event to the following Altius representatives:



Contact info:



Altius Test Prep

Ph. # 435-671-5783

Info@AltiusTestPrep.com