Pre-Professional Health Careers launched "the Pulse" last Fall, an information-sharing channel for pre-health students!



Check ttu.blackboard.com, you may already be signed up.



If not, just email pphc@ttu.edu and tell us which health professions area(s) you are interested in to sign up today!



We'll share announcements about events, important deadlines, helpful resources, and much more for any Red Raider who plans on eventually applying to a health professions program (like medical school, nursing, school, physical therapy programs, etc.)!



Interested staff and faculty are also welcome to subscribe!



Visit www.pphc.ttu.edu for more information!