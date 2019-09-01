TTU String Orchestra





Open for all string players - faculty and students!





Over the past 5 years, String Orchestra has seen a dramatic increase in size and standard - and is made up largely of non-music majors.







We rehearse Thursdays 7pm-9pm in the Band Hall, School of Music!





More information is available on our website!



Our first rehearsal back is on the 17th January! A few concerts lined up through the spring semester!







Check out our facebook page as well:

If you are interested - or simply would like to try a couple of rehearsals to get to know us - please email Theo Vinden and Neemias Santos on theodore.vinden@ttu.edu and Neemias.santos@ttu.edu





Thank you!





Happy music making!



