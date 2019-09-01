TTU HomeTechAnnounce

All string players welcome to TTU STRING ORCHESTRA!
TTU String Orchestra

Open for all string players - faculty and students! 

Over the past 5 years, String Orchestra has seen a dramatic increase in size and standard - and is made up largely of non-music majors.

We rehearse Thursdays 7pm-9pm in the Band Hall, School of Music!

More information is available on our website!

Our first rehearsal back is on the 17th January! A few concerts lined up through the spring semester!

Check out our facebook page as well:

If you are interested - or simply would like to try a couple of rehearsals to get to know us - please email Theo Vinden and Neemias Santos on theodore.vinden@ttu.edu and Neemias.santos@ttu.edu

Thank you! 

Happy music making!
