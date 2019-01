Spring 2019 HDFS 6365 Quantitative Methods IV Analyzing Longitudinal Data (CRN:28164)

A graduate-level course that concerns statistical methods for analyzing longitudinal data in the context of human development and family studies.

Class Meetings: Tues & Thurs 12:30 pm - 1:50 pm Class Location: Human Sciences 306C Instructor: Wonjung Oh, Ph.D.



Please feel free to contact Dr. Oh at wonjung.oh@ttu.edu should you have any questions regarding the course.

1/7/2019



Wonjung Oh



wonjung.oh@ttu.edu



Human Develop and Family Studies



Time: 12:30 PM - 1:50 PM

Event Date: 1/17/2019



Human Sciences 306C



