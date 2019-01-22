In the early 1970s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered photographer Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. This exhibition features photographs with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle.

On display January 15 – March 15

International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, Texas

Companion Exhibit: National Ranching Heritage Center’s “The History of Beef Cattle Breeds”

Opening receptions for both exhibits: January 22, 2019

National Ranching Heritage Center: 5:00 – 6:30

Short Lecture by Dr. Ryan Rathmann, Ph.D. - TTU Department of Animal and Food Science

Refreshments from Red Raider Meats

International Cultural Center: 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Desserts from south of the border

This program was made possible in part with a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and The CH Foundation.



Open to the Public / For more information go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/.