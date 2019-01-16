|
Student Legal Services is offering students a Power of Attorney workshop on Wednesday, January 16th, from 9:00 - Noon. This service is only available to current TTU students. Please visit our table near the SUB info desk and bookstore. We will try to execute the documents the same day so bring your driver's license.
|Posted:
1/9/2019
Originator:
JEFF Hays
Email:
jeff.hays@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Legal Services
Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 1/16/2019
Location:
SUB near the info desk and bookstore
Categories