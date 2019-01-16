Student Legal Services is offering students a Power of Attorney workshop on Wednesday, January 16th, from 9:00 - Noon. This service is only available to current TTU students. Please visit our table near the SUB info desk and bookstore. We will try to execute the documents the same day so bring your driver's license.

Posted:

1/9/2019



Originator:

JEFF Hays



Email:

jeff.hays@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Legal Services



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 1/16/2019



Location:

SUB near the info desk and bookstore



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental

