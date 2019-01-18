TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Seminar with Dr. Elvia Melendez-Ackerman

Dr. Elvia Melendez-Ackerman is a full professor at the University of Puerto Rico. Her current research includes urban biodiversity and ecosystem services at the Rio Piedras watershed and Neotropical cities and vulnerability of three endangered species. Appetizers will be served at 12:30, and following seminar there will be a student gathering (2 to 4PM). This is a great opportunity for students to ask the speaker questions about research, advice on a scientific career, and the hardships in the sciences.

1/11/2019

Erin Bohlender

erin.stukenholtz@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 1/18/2019

Animal and Food Sciences 101

