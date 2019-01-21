LaTex for Beginners - 9:30-10:50 a.m. Jan. 22
• Bring your laptop for hands-on learning
• Create LaTeX documents
• Learn to add text, tables, citations and more
Creating Your Own Opportunities - 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 22
• Understand that intellectual property is a legal and social
construct that varies by culture
• Synthesize ideas from multiple sources
• Organize information in meaningful ways
(Also available online for distance students)
Simmons OneView - 5-5:50 p.m. Jan. 24
• Learn about the database and how to use it in your work
• Learn basic navigation
• Learn how to create queries using demographic information
Endnote / Citations - Distance Only - 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 25
• Learn how to use Endnote and Endnote Web
• Learn the basics of citations
Best Practices in Library Research - 2-4 p.m. Jan. 25
• Find relevant books and articles for research
• Learn expert search tips and tricks
• Know where and what to search
All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to