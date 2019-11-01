XSEDE HPC Workshop: OpenMP
Date: Wednesday, January 16, 10am – 4pm
Location: TTU Library, TLPDC Rm 153
Provided by the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center, this one day workshop is intended to give C and Fortran programmers a hands-on introduction to OpenMP programming. Please register here: https://portal.xsede.org/course-calendar/-/training-user/class/1013/session/2278. Participants must bring their own laptops.
HPCC New User Training
Dates: Tuesday, January 29, 1pm – 3pm
OR
Wednesday, February 13, 3pm – 5pm
Location: Experimental Sciences Building Room 120
This class is intended to give an introduction to use of the capabilities of the TTU High Performance Computing Center resources.
Experimental Sciences Building (ESB) Open House
Date: Wednesday, January 30, 12pm – 2pm
Location: Experimental Sciences Building
Come visit the HPCC for a tour of our data center during the ESB open house. Other participating research groups include The Center for Biotechnology and Genomics (CBG), College of Arts and Sciences Microscopy (CASM), Center for Geospatial Technology, and Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute (TTNI). See this flyer for more details.
For more information on these and other future training opportunities, please visit our web site: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hpcc/about/training.php.