XSEDE HPC Workshop: OpenMP

Date: Wednesday, January 16, 10am – 4pm

Location: TTU Library, TLPDC Rm 153

Provided by the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center, this one day workshop is intended to give C and Fortran programmers a hands-on introduction to OpenMP programming. Please register here: https://portal.xsede.org/course-calendar/-/training-user/class/1013/session/2278. Participants must bring their own laptops.



HPCC New User Training

Dates: Tuesday, January 29, 1pm – 3pm

OR

Wednesday, February 13, 3pm – 5pm

Location: Experimental Sciences Building Room 120

This class is intended to give an introduction to use of the capabilities of the TTU High Performance Computing Center resources.



Experimental Sciences Building (ESB) Open House

Date: Wednesday, January 30, 12pm – 2pm

Location: Experimental Sciences Building

Come visit the HPCC for a tour of our data center during the ESB open house. Other participating research groups include The Center for Biotechnology and Genomics (CBG), College of Arts and Sciences Microscopy (CASM), Center for Geospatial Technology, and Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute (TTNI). See this flyer for more details.



For more information on these and other future training opportunities, please visit our web site: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hpcc/about/training.php.