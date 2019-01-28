TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU Balkan Ensemble is Recruiting!
TTU Balkan Ensemble is recruiting for Spring 2019! Open to students across the campus as well as members of the community. Dancers, Singers, and Instrumentalists welcome. Challenging asymmetrical rhythms! Unusual non-Western scales/modes! Improvisation! Big Fun! Y'All come! Contact Prof. Roger Landes: roger.landes@ttu.edu
Posted:
1/15/2019

Originator:
Roger Landes

Email:
roger.landes@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Music

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 1/28/2019

Location:
TTU School of Music M202

