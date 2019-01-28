|
TTU Balkan Ensemble is recruiting for Spring 2019! Open to students across the campus as well as members of the community. Dancers, Singers, and Instrumentalists welcome. Challenging asymmetrical rhythms! Unusual non-Western scales/modes! Improvisation! Big Fun! Y'All come! Contact Prof. Roger Landes: roger.landes@ttu.edu
|Posted:
1/15/2019
Originator:
Roger Landes
Email:
roger.landes@ttu.edu
Department:
School of Music
Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 1/28/2019
Location:
TTU School of Music M202
Categories