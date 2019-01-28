TTU Balkan Ensemble is recruiting for Spring 2019! Open to students across the campus as well as members of the community. Dancers, Singers, and Instrumentalists welcome. Challenging asymmetrical rhythms! Unusual non-Western scales/modes! Improvisation! Big Fun! Y'All come! Contact Prof. Roger Landes: roger.landes@ttu.edu

Posted:

1/15/2019



Originator:

Roger Landes



Email:

roger.landes@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 1/28/2019



Location:

TTU School of Music M202



