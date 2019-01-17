Come join Environmental Health & Safety staff for your second cup of coffee and learn about the safety programs at Texas Tech during our inaugural EHS Open House.
Staff will be available to discuss the following topics:
- Work Area Safety Plans (WASPs), SOPs, PPE usage and training
- Safety concern and incident reporting
- Occupational Health Program
- Ergonomics assessments
- Waste management (chemical, biological, radiation and universal)
- Food permits
- Your ideas to improve safety culture at TTU
The Open House will be held in the EHS Department in the Administrative Support Center, Room 122, located at Flint Ave. and 4th Street.
Parking is available in Lot R-31.
All faculty, staff and students are invited to attend.