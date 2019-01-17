RAMP up safety this year with EHS!

Come join Environmental Health & Safety staff for your second cup of coffee and learn about the safety programs at Texas Tech during our inaugural EHS Open House. Staff will be available to discuss the following topics: Work Area Safety Plans (WASPs), SOPs, PPE usage and training

Safety concern and incident reporting

Occupational Health Program

Ergonomics assessments

Waste management (chemical, biological, radiation and universal)

Food permits

Your ideas to improve safety culture at TTU The Open House will be held in the EHS Department in the Administrative Support Center, Room 122, located at Flint Ave. and 4th Street. Parking is available in Lot R-31. All faculty, staff and students are invited to attend. Posted:

1/11/2019



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 1/17/2019



Location:

Administrative Support Center Room 122



Departmental

