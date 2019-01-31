Attend 8 workshops and receive a certificate certifying your proficiency in research strategies. All workshops will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons in Library Instruction Lab 150.

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.

The workshops include:

How to Do a Literature Review - Feb. 1

Managing Your Citations - Feb. 8

Managing Your Research Data - Feb. 15

Identifying Grants for Research - Feb. 22

Publish Your Research - March 1

Poster Presentation - March 8

Predatory Publishing - March 22

Copyright and Fair Use - March 29

Altmetrics - April 5



You only need to attend 8 of the workshops to be eligible for the certificate.

Register for workshops by clicking here, or via library.ttu.edu by clicking the “About” tab and “Events.”

For more information, contact:

Brian Quinn

Graduate Student Services Librarian

brian.quinn@ttu.edu

806.834.2148

Graduate Center hours:

Mondays: 2-4 p.m.

Tuesdays: 2-4 p.m.