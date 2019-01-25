The workshop series provides faculty, graduate students, and other researchers training in research methods and data analysis. Lectures are at introductory and advanced levels and include an intro to the topic, current technical issues, and application of the techniques.



11:00 am – 11:45 pm

Big Data Methods for Data Collection

Presented by:

Dr. Sang Woo

Purdue University



12:00 am – 12:45 pm

Rethinking the Qualitative Methods Section

Presented by:

Dr. Mike Pratt

Boston College



Open to all TTU System faculty, students, staff, and the community.