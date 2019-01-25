TTU HomeTechAnnounce

CARMA Research Methods Workshop
The workshop series provides faculty, graduate students, and other researchers training in research methods and data analysis. Lectures are at introductory and advanced levels and include an intro to the topic, current technical issues, and application of the techniques.

11:00 am – 11:45 pm
Big Data Methods for Data Collection
Presented by:
Dr. Sang Woo
Purdue University

12:00 am – 12:45 pm
Rethinking the Qualitative Methods Section
Presented by:
Dr. Mike Pratt
Boston College

Open to all TTU System faculty, students, staff, and the community.
Posted:
1/21/2019

Originator:
Archie Pitsilides

Email:
archie.pitsilides@ttu.edu

Department:
Rawls College of Business

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/25/2019

Location:
RAWLS COLLEGE ROOM# NW112

