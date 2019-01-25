|
The workshop series provides faculty, graduate students, and other researchers training in research methods and data analysis. Lectures are at introductory and advanced levels and include an intro to the topic, current technical issues, and application of the techniques.
11:00 am – 11:45 pm
Big Data Methods for Data Collection
Presented by:
Dr. Sang Woo
Purdue University
12:00 am – 12:45 pm
Rethinking the Qualitative Methods Section
Presented by:
Dr. Mike Pratt
Boston College
Open to all TTU System faculty, students, staff, and the community.
|Posted:
1/21/2019
Originator:
Archie Pitsilides
Email:
archie.pitsilides@ttu.edu
Department:
Rawls College of Business
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/25/2019
Location:
RAWLS COLLEGE ROOM# NW112
Categories