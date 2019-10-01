EPSY 5382 Qualitative Research in Education is still open to enrollment for the Spring 2019 semester. The class is usually full by now. EPSY 5382 is a study in theoretical perspectives informing qualitative research in education including relevant issues and methodological criteria. It will be offered through Blackboard to avoid scheduling conflicts. Please contact Lee S. Duemer, Professor, Educational Psychology and Leadership, College of Education (Lee.Duemer@ttu.edu) for any questions.

