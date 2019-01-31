TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Have you always wanted to learn to play the violin, viola, cello, double bass or harp? The TTU String Project OFFERS BEGINNER ADULT STRING CLASSES! Register for Spring 2019 classes at (http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech) DEADLINE Feb 3.
1/31/2019

Tess Greenlees

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

N/A


