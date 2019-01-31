At the Open House you can:
• Try the violin, viola, cello, double bass, and harp
• Get sized on your preferred instrument
• Gather information about where to rent an instrument locally
o Monthly instrument rental fees range in price by instrument ($25-$100)
• Receive information about other materials you will need for classes
o Violins and Violas: shoulder rest
o Cellos and Basses: Chair Strap or rock stop, bass stool
o Harp: further instrument information
o All: method book, rosin, extra strings, folding stand
• Meet the teachers
• Ask further questions
• REGISTER FOR CLASSES!
If you are not able to attend the Open House, schedule an individual appointment with Dr. Blair Williams.