TTU String Project Adult Class Open House
At the Open House you can: 
• Try the violin, viola, cello, double bass, and harp 
• Get sized on your preferred instrument 
• Gather information about where to rent an instrument locally 
o Monthly instrument rental fees range in price by instrument ($25-$100) 
• Receive information about other materials you will need for classes 
o Violins and Violas: shoulder rest 
o Cellos and Basses: Chair Strap or rock stop, bass stool 
o Harp: further instrument information 
o All: method book, rosin, extra strings, folding stand 
• Meet the teachers 
• Ask further questions 
• REGISTER FOR CLASSES! 

If you are not able to attend the Open House, schedule an individual appointment with Dr. Blair Williams.
1/24/2019
1/24/2019

Tess Greenlees
Tess Greenlees

Email:
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1/31/2019

Location:
TTU School of Music

