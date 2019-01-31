At the Open House you can: • Try the violin, viola, cello, double bass, and harp • Get sized on your preferred instrument • Gather information about where to rent an instrument locally o Monthly instrument rental fees range in price by instrument ($25-$100) • Receive information about other materials you will need for classes o Violins and Violas: shoulder rest o Cellos and Basses: Chair Strap or rock stop, bass stool o Harp: further instrument information o All: method book, rosin, extra strings, folding stand • Meet the teachers • Ask further questions • REGISTER FOR CLASSES!

If you are not able to attend the Open House, schedule an individual appointment with Dr. Blair Williams. Posted:

1/24/2019



Originator:

Tess Greenlees



Email:

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 1/31/2019



Location:

TTU School of Music



