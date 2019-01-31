Have you always wanted to learn to play the violin, viola, cello, double bass or harp? The TTU String Project OFFERS BEGINNER ADULT STRING CLASSES!



On January 31st, the TTU String Project will hold an Open House for those interested in signing up for string instrument classes! At the Open House, you can:

• Try the violin, viola, cello, double bass, and harp • Get sized on your preferred instrument • Gather information about where to rent an instrument locally o Monthly instrument rental fees range in price by instrument ($25-$100) • Receive information about other materials you will need for classes o Violins and Violas: shoulder rest o Cellos and Basses: Chair Strap or rock stop, bass stool o Harp: further instrument information o All: method book, rosin, extra strings, folding stand • Meet the teachers • Ask further questions • REGISTER FOR CLASSES!

If you are not able to attend the Open House, schedule an individual appointment with Dr. Blair Williams. Register for Spring 2019 classes at (http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech) DEADLINE Feb 3. Posted:

1/31/2019



Tess Greenlees



tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 1/31/2019



TTU School of Music



Arts & Entertainment

