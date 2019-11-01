Between the hours of 6 pm and 11:59 pm CST on Sunday, January 13, TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance in the datacenter. Services hosted in the datacenter may be intermittently unavailable during this time. Services potentially affected include:
- SQL Server
- Orgs Websites
- Personal Websites/MyWeb
- TOSM Webapps
- Banner XE Applications
- Student Registration
- INB
- SSB
- DegreeWorks
- Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
- AppWorx
- Jira
- Confluence
- CAS
- Cognos (All reporting)
- Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
- OraReports
- ECRT
- Texas Tech Mobile
- Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
- Xtender
- TimeClock Plus
- Banapps
- Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
- Recruit
- Advise
- RoboRegistrar
- FormFusion
- IntelleCheck
- Online Travel System
- fsaATLAS
- Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
- Axiom
- Advance Web
- MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
- TouchNet/Banner Integration
If you encounter any difficulties accessing these services outside this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.