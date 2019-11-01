Between the hours of 6 pm and 11:59 pm CST on Sunday, January 13, TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance in the datacenter. Services hosted in the datacenter may be intermittently unavailable during this time. Services potentially affected include:

SQL Server

Orgs Websites

Personal Websites/MyWeb

TOSM Webapps

Banner XE Applications

Student Registration

INB

SSB

DegreeWorks

Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

AppWorx

Jira

Confluence

CAS

Cognos (All reporting)

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

OraReports

ECRT

Texas Tech Mobile

Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)

Xtender

TimeClock Plus

Banapps

Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

Recruit

Advise

RoboRegistrar

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

Online Travel System

fsaATLAS

Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

Axiom

Advance Web

MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

TouchNet/Banner Integration

If you encounter any difficulties accessing these services outside this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.