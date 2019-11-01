TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TOSM Datacenter Downtime, Sunday, January 13, 2019 – Raiderlink Impacted

Between the hours of 6 pm and 11:59 pm CST on Sunday, January 13, TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance in the datacenter. Services hosted in the datacenter may be intermittently unavailable during this time. Services potentially affected include: 

  • SQL Server 
  • Orgs Websites 
  • Personal Websites/MyWeb 
  • TOSM Webapps 
  • Banner XE Applications 
  • Student Registration 
  • INB 
  • SSB 
  • DegreeWorks 
  • Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider) 
  • AppWorx 
  • Jira 
  • Confluence 
  • CAS 
  • Cognos (All reporting) 
  • Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu) 
  • OraReports 
  • ECRT 
  • Texas Tech Mobile 
  • Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu) 
  • Xtender 
  • TimeClock Plus 
  • Banapps 
  • Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu) 
  • Recruit 
  • Advise 
  • RoboRegistrar 
  • FormFusion 
  • IntelleCheck 
  • Online Travel System 
  • fsaATLAS 
  • Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu) 
  • Axiom 
  • Advance Web 
  • MotioCI (Cognos report versioning) 
  • TouchNet/Banner Integration

If you encounter any difficulties accessing these services outside this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

Posted:
1/11/2019

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


