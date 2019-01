Still open: GERM 1507, an accelerated beginners' level class for students with some knowledge of German (usually 2 years of high school German or equivalent). For details please see course catalogue. A few seats are still available, whether you have to fulfill a language requirement, want to visit Germany, or want to brush up your German. If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Marlene Selker at marlene.selker@ttu.edu.



1/11/2019



MARLEN Selker



marlene.selker@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





