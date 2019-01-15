TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Winter Welcome at Barnes and Noble
Take advantage of  25%off Fleece and Coldgear in store!  Enter our drawing for a semester of FREE TEXTBOOKS.  The cafe will have snack and drink samples.  Get your Campus Cash coupons! Coca-Cola will be her with fun games and prizes. The Cakery will bring some unique cupcakes for a sweet treat. 
Posted:
1/14/2019

Originator:
Lucille Fowler

Email:
lucy.fowler@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 1/15/2019

Location:
Barnes and Noble at Texas Tech

