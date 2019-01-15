|
Take advantage of 25%off Fleece and Coldgear in store! Enter our drawing for a semester of FREE TEXTBOOKS. The cafe will have snack and drink samples. Get your Campus Cash coupons! Coca-Cola will be her with fun games and prizes. The Cakery will bring some unique cupcakes for a sweet treat.
|Posted:
1/14/2019
Originator:
Lucille Fowler
Email:
lucy.fowler@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Union and Activities
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 1/15/2019
Location:
Barnes and Noble at Texas Tech
