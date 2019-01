Events include: Friday, January 18, 2019 Big 12 Trombone Conference: Opening Welcome Concert 7:00 P.M. – Hemmle Recital Hall Saturday, January 19, 2019 Big 12 Trombone Conference: University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley Trombone Choir 10:00 A.M. – Hemmle Recital Hall Saturday, January 19, 2019 Big 12 Trombone Conference: University of Texas at El Paso Trombone Choir 3:00 P.M. – Hemmle Recital Hall Saturday, January 19, 2019 Big 12 Trombone Conference: Faculty Showcase 4:30 P.M. – Hemmle Recital Hall Saturday, January 19, 2019 Big 12 Trombone Conference: Jiggs Whigham Feature Concert 8:00 P.M. – Hemmle Recital Hall Sunday, January 20, 2019 Big 12 Trombone Conference: Northern Arizona University Trombone Choir 10:00 A.M. – Hemmle Recital Hall Sunday, January 20, 2019 Big 12 Trombone Conference: University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley Low Brass Ensemble 11:00 A.M. – Hemmle Recital Hall Posted:

Categories

Arts & Entertainment