We are looking for participants who are at least 18 years old to participate in a research study on factors affecting cognitive decline and resilience. Participants will complete several questionnaires, behavioral test and computerized tasks at three different time points. Research participation is completely confidential. Participants will receive $15 per hour for participating in the study.





For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Winson Yang at winson.yang@ttu.edu or by phone at 415-610-6286.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.