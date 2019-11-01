TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Spring Class-- MRST 5301 Methods in Medieval & Renaissance Studies
Graduate students wishing to learn more about the Middle Ages & Renaissance are invited to enroll in MRST 5301, which meets Wednesday evenings in spring 2019.  Students are introduced to stereotypes of the "Dark Ages" and the "Age of Rebirth,"  and to debates involving classical, romantic, teleological, and alternative perspectives.  Students learn about the resources available at Texas Tech for studying pre-modern and early modern European history.  This general orientation can also serve as the anchor course for a graduate certificate in medieval and renaissance studies.. 
1/11/2019

John Howe

JOHN.HOWE@ttu.edu

History


