Graduate students wishing to learn more about the Middle Ages & Renaissance are invited to enroll in MRST 5301, which meets Wednesday evenings in spring 2019. Students are introduced to stereotypes of the "Dark Ages" and the "Age of Rebirth," and to debates involving classical, romantic, teleological, and alternative perspectives. Students learn about the resources available at Texas Tech for studying pre-modern and early modern European history. This general orientation can also serve as the anchor course for a graduate certificate in medieval and renaissance studies..