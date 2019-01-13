Soc. 1301 satisfies Texas Tech's Core Curriculum requirement for Social and Behavioral Sciences AND the Multi-cultural course graduation requirement.

Dr. Koch is a three-time winner of Texas Tech’s “Professing Excellence” Award.

Seats are available for Spring, 2019 in SOC 1301:006 (CRN 39924) – TR 9:30-10:50) and SOC 1301:007 (CRN 49562) – TR 11:00-12:20.

Students save money. No textbook is required. ALL readings and handouts are provided at no cost to the students.

Dr. Koch’s class is noted for providing especially helpful preparation for the MCAT’s new Sociology module.

See: http://drjkoch.org for more information and details.