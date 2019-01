Apply for the SACS by February 15 to help pay for your summer or fall study abroad experience! Degree-seeking international students may apply. There is less than 1 month left to complete your application, so request your transcript and faculty recommendations TODAY!

For additional information, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/financial/scholarships/sacs.php or send an email to the SACS Coordinator, studyabroad@ttu.edu.