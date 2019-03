If you want to study abroad during fall or academic year 2019, finish your application during spring break! Applications are due March 18 - the Monday you return from break. Don't wait to complete your application; this will add stress as you are busy returning to campus. Do your application now!

Not sure how to complete the application? Check out more information on the Study Abroad website Posted:

3/4/2019



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





