This position would assist the Operations Supervisor of Undergraduate Admissions in supervising the Student Telecounseling Center and on campus recruiting events. Below is a brief overview of the job description.

Must work 20 hours a week

Must be available to work Sundays and Weeknights Our students work Sundays 11 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and Monday-Thursday 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. The graduate assistant would be responsible for overseeing at least 3 of these shifts a week, one Sunday and two weeknights.

Assist with managing student staff Hiring Scheduling Training

Assist with Calling Campaigns Creating calls Managing calls Run reports for assessment of calling campaigns

Assist the Operations Supervisor with preparations Large-scale campus events Full-time employee training



Please email Taylor Love at taylor.love@ttu.edu for more information!