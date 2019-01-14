In this graduate level philosophy class, you will see how philosophers confront each other on some of the most fundamental topics in metaphysics, epistemology, ethical and political thought. We will look at assumptions, challenges, rhetorical strategies. We will dig into changing cultural and historical contexts. We will look at the kind of problem-solving techniques that bring answers and then open many more questions. We will look at philosophers at work. If you are interested and would like a copy of the syllabus, email fdipoppa@gmail.com. The class meets Wednesdays 3-5.50 in Philosophy and English 264. No textbook required. This class will count towards a Medieval and Renaissance Studies Graduate Certificates.